12413 N 74TH Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

12413 N 74TH Street

12413 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12413 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This fully furnished home is situated in an established neighborhood in Scottsdale, and while the neighbors take pride in caring and upgrading their homes, we've gone an extra mile with you in mind! We remodeled it with the goal to ensure this home offers all the amenities, luxuries and conveniences you would find in a newer build home- but in a location that's desirable and convenient to everything! The minute you enter the home, you are welcomed with the wonderful Arizona sunshine and straight through to the back our glass door invites you right in through the home and out to the resort style backyard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully furnished home next to Kierland and Old town scottsdale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

