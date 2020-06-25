12413 N 74TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This fully furnished home is situated in an established neighborhood in Scottsdale, and while the neighbors take pride in caring and upgrading their homes, we've gone an extra mile with you in mind! We remodeled it with the goal to ensure this home offers all the amenities, luxuries and conveniences you would find in a newer build home- but in a location that's desirable and convenient to everything! The minute you enter the home, you are welcomed with the wonderful Arizona sunshine and straight through to the back our glass door invites you right in through the home and out to the resort style backyard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully furnished home next to Kierland and Old town scottsdale