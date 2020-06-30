12224 E SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

A Magnificent Vacation Rental w/NEW FURNISHINGS! Simply Gorgeous, an entertainer's dream! .83 acres w/pool on cul-de-sac. Extensively renovated & upgraded: 2 slate ledgerstone FPs, new cabinets & granite throughout, 20'' tile w/glass inlay, new hardware, lighting, baseboards, paint interior/exterior + more! Eat-in gourmet kitchen w/Monogram wine fridge, island w/veg prep sink, & high-end Thermador appliances:built-in French door fridge, double ovens, cooktop w/popup downdraft. Great room w/fireplace & 8-seat wet bar w/Monogram bev fridge. Master suite w/balcony & panoramic mountain views, fireplace, & huge master bathroom w/his & her sinks + sep vanity. 4 addt'l spacious bedrooms each w/private bathrooms plus handicap-accessible in-law suite w/sep entrance. Last Appraised (2015) @ $1.3M