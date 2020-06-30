All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12224 E SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

12224 E SHANGRI LA Road

12224 East Gary Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12224 East Gary Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
A Magnificent Vacation Rental w/NEW FURNISHINGS! Simply Gorgeous, an entertainer's dream! .83 acres w/pool on cul-de-sac. Extensively renovated & upgraded: 2 slate ledgerstone FPs, new cabinets & granite throughout, 20'' tile w/glass inlay, new hardware, lighting, baseboards, paint interior/exterior + more! Eat-in gourmet kitchen w/Monogram wine fridge, island w/veg prep sink, & high-end Thermador appliances:built-in French door fridge, double ovens, cooktop w/popup downdraft. Great room w/fireplace & 8-seat wet bar w/Monogram bev fridge. Master suite w/balcony & panoramic mountain views, fireplace, & huge master bathroom w/his & her sinks + sep vanity. 4 addt'l spacious bedrooms each w/private bathrooms plus handicap-accessible in-law suite w/sep entrance. Last Appraised (2015) @ $1.3M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
12224 E SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
12224 E SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road offers parking.
Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
Yes, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road has a pool.
Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
Yes, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road has accessible units.
Does 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12224 E SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College