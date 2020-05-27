Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1213 N 84th Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1213 N 84th Place
1213 North 84th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1213 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1213 N 84th Place have any available units?
1213 N 84th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 1213 N 84th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1213 N 84th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 N 84th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1213 N 84th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 1213 N 84th Place offer parking?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1213 N 84th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 N 84th Place have a pool?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1213 N 84th Place have accessible units?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 N 84th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 N 84th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 N 84th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
