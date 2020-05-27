All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11928 E Red Bird Road

11928 East Red Bird Road · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11928 East Red Bird Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Goldie Brown Pinnacle Peak Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
wine room
Luxury private custom gated estate. 5 acres of panoramic views of Four Peaks, McDowell's, Pinnacle Peak Mountain and Scottsdale National Golf Course. Rock vestibule grand entry with entertaining courtyard that includes waterfall and fireplace. 12ft glass wrought iron doors open to the living room that displays a grand fireplace (10'x6') with hand carved corbels. Detailed tiled ceilings t/o home. Gourmet kitchen with full size sub zero fridge & freezer, commercial grade Wolf double oven with 6 burners & grill, alder cabinets. Formal dining area plus breakfast nook. Huge master suite. Office with private bathroom, theater room, surround sound, wine room, wet bar. This home has it all!! Resort style backyard with multiple firepits and entertaining areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11928 E Red Bird Road have any available units?
11928 E Red Bird Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11928 E Red Bird Road have?
Some of 11928 E Red Bird Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 E Red Bird Road currently offering any rent specials?
11928 E Red Bird Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 E Red Bird Road pet-friendly?
No, 11928 E Red Bird Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11928 E Red Bird Road offer parking?
Yes, 11928 E Red Bird Road does offer parking.
Does 11928 E Red Bird Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11928 E Red Bird Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 E Red Bird Road have a pool?
Yes, 11928 E Red Bird Road has a pool.
Does 11928 E Red Bird Road have accessible units?
No, 11928 E Red Bird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 E Red Bird Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11928 E Red Bird Road has units with dishwashers.
