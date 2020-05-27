11928 E Red Bird Road

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room wine room

Luxury private custom gated estate. 5 acres of panoramic views of Four Peaks, McDowell's, Pinnacle Peak Mountain and Scottsdale National Golf Course. Rock vestibule grand entry with entertaining courtyard that includes waterfall and fireplace. 12ft glass wrought iron doors open to the living room that displays a grand fireplace (10'x6') with hand carved corbels. Detailed tiled ceilings t/o home. Gourmet kitchen with full size sub zero fridge & freezer, commercial grade Wolf double oven with 6 burners & grill, alder cabinets. Formal dining area plus breakfast nook. Huge master suite. Office with private bathroom, theater room, surround sound, wine room, wet bar. This home has it all!! Resort style backyard with multiple firepits and entertaining areas.