Scottsdale, AZ
11903 N 91ST Way
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

11903 N 91ST Way

11903 North 91st Way · No Longer Available
Location

11903 North 91st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Single level unfurnished property in Berryessa. Secluded neighbor near the 101 Freeway. Beautiful common pool area with large open space. The occupant has just vacated so we're in the process of painting and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11903 N 91ST Way have any available units?
11903 N 91ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11903 N 91ST Way have?
Some of 11903 N 91ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11903 N 91ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
11903 N 91ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11903 N 91ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 11903 N 91ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11903 N 91ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 11903 N 91ST Way offers parking.
Does 11903 N 91ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11903 N 91ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11903 N 91ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 11903 N 91ST Way has a pool.
Does 11903 N 91ST Way have accessible units?
No, 11903 N 91ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11903 N 91ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11903 N 91ST Way has units with dishwashers.
