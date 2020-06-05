All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11869 E Buckskin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11869 E Buckskin Trail
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

11869 E Buckskin Trail

11869 East Buckskin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11869 East Buckskin Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Goldie Brown Pinnacle Peak Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand New Construction 3+ Acres. Exquisite New Custom Home in Troon Canyon Estates. Close to Fine Dining, Resorts, Spas, Hiking, Biking, & Golf Courses. Includes wonderful Mountain Views, secure gated entry, detached guest house, ramada, heated pool/spa with deck jets, sport court, putting green, built-in BBQ with sink, automated sliding pocket doors, view deck, wood beam ceilings, vintage French Oak wood floors, imported Mexican hand-carved cantera stone, Shaker Style ''White'' Alder cabinets, chef's kitchen with Subzero & Wolf appliances. Quiet, gated subdivision, surrounded by newer multi-million dollar homes. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have any available units?
11869 E Buckskin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have?
Some of 11869 E Buckskin Trail's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11869 E Buckskin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11869 E Buckskin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11869 E Buckskin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11869 E Buckskin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11869 E Buckskin Trail offers parking.
Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11869 E Buckskin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11869 E Buckskin Trail has a pool.
Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have accessible units?
No, 11869 E Buckskin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11869 E Buckskin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11869 E Buckskin Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College