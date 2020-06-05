11869 E Buckskin Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Brand New Construction 3+ Acres. Exquisite New Custom Home in Troon Canyon Estates. Close to Fine Dining, Resorts, Spas, Hiking, Biking, & Golf Courses. Includes wonderful Mountain Views, secure gated entry, detached guest house, ramada, heated pool/spa with deck jets, sport court, putting green, built-in BBQ with sink, automated sliding pocket doors, view deck, wood beam ceilings, vintage French Oak wood floors, imported Mexican hand-carved cantera stone, Shaker Style ''White'' Alder cabinets, chef's kitchen with Subzero & Wolf appliances. Quiet, gated subdivision, surrounded by newer multi-million dollar homes. Also for sale.