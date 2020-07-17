1164 North 85th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

3 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,107 SF + Townhouse near Old Town Scottsdale - Super cute 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse in the heart of old town Scottsdale! This townhouse features tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new paint, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer and refrigerator included, private pavered patio and assigned covered parking. Located in the tree lined community of Summerfield, featuring a community pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse/rec room, this is the perfect location close to ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Freeway access, Restaurants, Shopping and More!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



