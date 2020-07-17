All apartments in Scottsdale
1164 North 85th Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1164 North 85th Place

1164 North 85th Place · (480) 448-6455
Location

1164 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1164 North 85th Place · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
3 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,107 SF + Townhouse near Old Town Scottsdale - Super cute 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse in the heart of old town Scottsdale! This townhouse features tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new paint, upgraded bathrooms, washer/dryer and refrigerator included, private pavered patio and assigned covered parking. Located in the tree lined community of Summerfield, featuring a community pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse/rec room, this is the perfect location close to ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Community College, Freeway access, Restaurants, Shopping and More!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5857870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 North 85th Place have any available units?
1164 North 85th Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 North 85th Place have?
Some of 1164 North 85th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 North 85th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1164 North 85th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 North 85th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 North 85th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1164 North 85th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1164 North 85th Place offers parking.
Does 1164 North 85th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1164 North 85th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 North 85th Place have a pool?
Yes, 1164 North 85th Place has a pool.
Does 1164 North 85th Place have accessible units?
No, 1164 North 85th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 North 85th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 North 85th Place has units with dishwashers.
