11213 E MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Super clean, 3 bed, 2 bath home in N. Scottsdale! Pool fence being installed by 6-10, no move-ins until installed. Private courtyard entrance, 2 car garage and on a cul-de-sac. Living room and formal dining with vaulted ceilings, beautiful oak mantle fireplace and atrium off to the side, which also opens to bedroom and French doors and sparkling pool - great for the hot AZ summers! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, pantry, and tile back splash. Rent includes pool service. Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $2,150, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee *3.15% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most rece paystubs. Self-employed provi6 months of bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements & highlight income.