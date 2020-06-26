All apartments in Scottsdale
11213 E MERCER Lane
11213 East Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11213 East Mercer Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Super clean, 3 bed, 2 bath home in N. Scottsdale! Pool fence being installed by 6-10, no move-ins until installed. Private courtyard entrance, 2 car garage and on a cul-de-sac. Living room and formal dining with vaulted ceilings, beautiful oak mantle fireplace and atrium off to the side, which also opens to bedroom and French doors and sparkling pool - great for the hot AZ summers! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, pantry, and tile back splash. Rent includes pool service. Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $2,150, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee *3.15% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most rece paystubs. Self-employed provi6 months of bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements & highlight income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 E MERCER Lane have any available units?
11213 E MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 E MERCER Lane have?
Some of 11213 E MERCER Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 E MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11213 E MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 E MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 E MERCER Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11213 E MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11213 E MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 11213 E MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 E MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 E MERCER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11213 E MERCER Lane has a pool.
Does 11213 E MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 11213 E MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 E MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 E MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
