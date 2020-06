11139 E YUCCA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO ADMIN FEE ON LEASE OR ADDITIONAL MUNICIPAL MONTHLY FEES!!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN NORTH SCOTTSDALE WITH A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, A STEP DOWN SHOWER, AN EAT IN AREA IN THE KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM WITH 3 SKYLIGHTS AND A FIREPLACE, BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGH THE ENTIRE HOME, A COURT YARD, A COZY PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE AND A COMMUNITY POOL RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. MINUTES TO SHOPPING, LOOP 101, PARKS & SCHOOLS. KITCHEN CABINETS WILL BE PAINTED WHITE AND CABINET UNDER SINK WILL BE REPLACED. RENTAL INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.