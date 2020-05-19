11139 E De La O Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

Set in the hillside, gated community of Quail Ridge at Troon Village, this 3,067 sq ft home has captivating mountain views, both distant and close. The kitchen has an 2 island with sink and counter seating, beautiful granite countertops, and opens to the dining room, and access to the exterior patio. Enjoy the views and AZ sunshine with the expansive patios and lounge areas in the backyard for night time entertaining and city light views. Neutral flooring and paint throughout. A large master suite with exterior access and relaxing master bath boasts double sinks, built in makeup seat, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet.