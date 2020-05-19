All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

11139 E De La O Road

11139 East De La O Road · No Longer Available
Location

11139 East De La O Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Set in the hillside, gated community of Quail Ridge at Troon Village, this 3,067 sq ft home has captivating mountain views, both distant and close. The kitchen has an 2 island with sink and counter seating, beautiful granite countertops, and opens to the dining room, and access to the exterior patio. Enjoy the views and AZ sunshine with the expansive patios and lounge areas in the backyard for night time entertaining and city light views. Neutral flooring and paint throughout. A large master suite with exterior access and relaxing master bath boasts double sinks, built in makeup seat, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11139 E De La O Road have any available units?
11139 E De La O Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11139 E De La O Road have?
Some of 11139 E De La O Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11139 E De La O Road currently offering any rent specials?
11139 E De La O Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11139 E De La O Road pet-friendly?
No, 11139 E De La O Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11139 E De La O Road offer parking?
No, 11139 E De La O Road does not offer parking.
Does 11139 E De La O Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11139 E De La O Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11139 E De La O Road have a pool?
No, 11139 E De La O Road does not have a pool.
Does 11139 E De La O Road have accessible units?
No, 11139 E De La O Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11139 E De La O Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11139 E De La O Road has units with dishwashers.
