11135 E GREENWAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous semi-custom home w/designer features. 4 BR, 3.5BA, open plan. Tremendous Views!! Chef's kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, brand new fridge, granite, large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar/island, open to spacious family room with dual sided FP! Living and dining room are elegant, casual. Saline pool, spa, play area, built-in BBQ island and automatic retractable awning on large patio. Designer lighting, custom paint, travertine floors. CAT 5 and Network wiring, R/O, water softener an so much more! Private yard with mountain, city lights and spectacular sunsets in the desirable McDowell Mtn. Ranch guard gates subdivision. Community pools, tennis courts, biking and hiking paths. Near 101 and restaurants, great location!!