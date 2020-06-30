Rent Calculator
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11124 N 86th Place
11124 North 86th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
11124 North 86th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Pima Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11124 N 86th Place have any available units?
11124 N 86th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11124 N 86th Place have?
Some of 11124 N 86th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11124 N 86th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11124 N 86th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11124 N 86th Place pet-friendly?
No, 11124 N 86th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 11124 N 86th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11124 N 86th Place offers parking.
Does 11124 N 86th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11124 N 86th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11124 N 86th Place have a pool?
No, 11124 N 86th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11124 N 86th Place have accessible units?
No, 11124 N 86th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11124 N 86th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11124 N 86th Place has units with dishwashers.
