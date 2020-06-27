11116 N 110TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic corner lot Rental Home with great curb appeal, soaring ceilings, neutral palette, plantation shutters/window blinds, ceiling fans, & cozy fireplace. Sweeping stairway to 2nd level, & spacious open floor plan. Granite kitchen counters, pantry, SS appliances, & wood cabinetry w/hardware. Plush carpet in all the right places, 2 generous size bedrooms, 2.5 upscale baths w/dual sinks in master retreat on first level, ample closets, & move-in ready. Amazing loft area offers vaulted ceiling & endless possibilities. Meticulous backyard setting boasts covered paver patio & synthetic turf. This wonderful Home is sure to please!