Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

11116 N 110TH Place

11116 North 110th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11116 North 110th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic corner lot Rental Home with great curb appeal, soaring ceilings, neutral palette, plantation shutters/window blinds, ceiling fans, & cozy fireplace. Sweeping stairway to 2nd level, & spacious open floor plan. Granite kitchen counters, pantry, SS appliances, & wood cabinetry w/hardware. Plush carpet in all the right places, 2 generous size bedrooms, 2.5 upscale baths w/dual sinks in master retreat on first level, ample closets, & move-in ready. Amazing loft area offers vaulted ceiling & endless possibilities. Meticulous backyard setting boasts covered paver patio & synthetic turf. This wonderful Home is sure to please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 N 110TH Place have any available units?
11116 N 110TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 N 110TH Place have?
Some of 11116 N 110TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 N 110TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
11116 N 110TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 N 110TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 11116 N 110TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11116 N 110TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 11116 N 110TH Place offers parking.
Does 11116 N 110TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11116 N 110TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 N 110TH Place have a pool?
No, 11116 N 110TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 11116 N 110TH Place have accessible units?
No, 11116 N 110TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 N 110TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11116 N 110TH Place has units with dishwashers.
