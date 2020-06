Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath bath home for rent. Open kitchen facing the sparkling pool with cactus landscaping. This home is popular for its split floor plan, vaulted ceiling, upgraded master bathroom with travertine floor and walk in closet. 2 car garage with RV parking. Close to loop 101, Shae hospital, restaurants, shops and much more. Rent included regular landscaping and pool service.