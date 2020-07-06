All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

11091 N 110th Place

11091 North 110th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11091 North 110th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Super REMODELED 2BR 2BA 2 Garage in Scottsdale!! - Property Id: 216685

Fantastic remodel!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 car Garage with a brand new kitchen, guest bathroom and plank wood-look porcelain tile flooring throughout. Only the bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has room aside for desk. Extensively upgraded kitchen with white shaker style all wood cabinets featuring soft close doors and drawers with brushed nickel finish hardware pulls. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room with soffited lighting, wood burning fireplace, private courtyard and tons of storage. All newer upgraded appliances including quiet Bosch dishwasher, French door side by side refrigerator with ice maker plus washer/ dryer. The laundry room has even more storage cabinets.
The master has a large walk-in closet. Attached to the master bedroom is an area suitable for your desk set-up or workout machine. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Community clubhouse, his/hers saunas with showers, 2 community pools, one hot tub spa. Non-smoking pet free house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216685
Property Id 216685

(RLNE5519565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 N 110th Place have any available units?
11091 N 110th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11091 N 110th Place have?
Some of 11091 N 110th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11091 N 110th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11091 N 110th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 N 110th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11091 N 110th Place is pet friendly.
Does 11091 N 110th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11091 N 110th Place offers parking.
Does 11091 N 110th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11091 N 110th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 N 110th Place have a pool?
Yes, 11091 N 110th Place has a pool.
Does 11091 N 110th Place have accessible units?
No, 11091 N 110th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 N 110th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11091 N 110th Place has units with dishwashers.

