11091 N 110th Place

Super REMODELED 2BR 2BA 2 Garage in Scottsdale!! - Property Id: 216685



Fantastic remodel!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 car Garage with a brand new kitchen, guest bathroom and plank wood-look porcelain tile flooring throughout. Only the bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has room aside for desk. Extensively upgraded kitchen with white shaker style all wood cabinets featuring soft close doors and drawers with brushed nickel finish hardware pulls. Soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room with soffited lighting, wood burning fireplace, private courtyard and tons of storage. All newer upgraded appliances including quiet Bosch dishwasher, French door side by side refrigerator with ice maker plus washer/ dryer. The laundry room has even more storage cabinets.

The master has a large walk-in closet. Attached to the master bedroom is an area suitable for your desk set-up or workout machine. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Community clubhouse, his/hers saunas with showers, 2 community pools, one hot tub spa. Non-smoking pet free house.

