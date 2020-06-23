Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive
11062 East Mary Katherine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11062 East Mary Katherine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have any available units?
11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have?
Some of 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive has a pool.
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11062 E MARY KATHERINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College