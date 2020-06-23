Rent Calculator
11015 N SUNDOWN Drive
11015 N SUNDOWN Drive
11015 North Sundown Drive
Location
11015 North Sundown Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Ranch Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Classic mid century modern house on Starfire Golf Course. Beautiful golf course views. 1 acre with detached office room, 16'x16'.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have any available units?
11015 N SUNDOWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have?
Some of 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11015 N SUNDOWN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive offer parking?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have a pool?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 N SUNDOWN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
