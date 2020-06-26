All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11004 E BETONY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11004 E BETONY Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

11004 E BETONY Drive

11004 East Betony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11004 East Betony Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Look no further this is it!!! Highly sought after executive home in gated 100 Hills. This beautiful 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath enjoys a gourmet kitchen w/gas 5 burner stove top, granite counters, tumbled back splash, breakfast bar, Center island, Alder wood cabinets open to family room Beautiful private yard with pool and a water feature off kitchen breakfast area. 100 Hills community also offers a community pool, tennis, Living at its best surround by the McDowell Mountains with hiking and nature abound. Enter into a circular foyer with designer tile in all the traffic areas. Cozy up to a gas fireplace while enjoying all this home offers. Plantation Shutters add a luxury feel to home. Won't last immaculate condition pride of ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 E BETONY Drive have any available units?
11004 E BETONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11004 E BETONY Drive have?
Some of 11004 E BETONY Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11004 E BETONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11004 E BETONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 E BETONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11004 E BETONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11004 E BETONY Drive offer parking?
No, 11004 E BETONY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11004 E BETONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11004 E BETONY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 E BETONY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11004 E BETONY Drive has a pool.
Does 11004 E BETONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 11004 E BETONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 E BETONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11004 E BETONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College