11004 E BETONY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Look no further this is it!!! Highly sought after executive home in gated 100 Hills. This beautiful 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath enjoys a gourmet kitchen w/gas 5 burner stove top, granite counters, tumbled back splash, breakfast bar, Center island, Alder wood cabinets open to family room Beautiful private yard with pool and a water feature off kitchen breakfast area. 100 Hills community also offers a community pool, tennis, Living at its best surround by the McDowell Mountains with hiking and nature abound. Enter into a circular foyer with designer tile in all the traffic areas. Cozy up to a gas fireplace while enjoying all this home offers. Plantation Shutters add a luxury feel to home. Won't last immaculate condition pride of ownership.