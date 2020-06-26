11004 E BETONY Drive

Amenities
Look no further this is it!!! Highly sought after executive home in gated 100 Hills. This beautiful 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath enjoys a gourmet kitchen w/gas 5 burner stove top, granite counters, tumbled back splash, breakfast bar, Center island, Alder wood cabinets open to family room Beautiful private yard with pool and a water feature off kitchen breakfast area. 100 Hills community also offers a community pool, tennis, Living at its best surround by the McDowell Mountains with hiking and nature abound. Enter into a circular foyer with designer tile in all the traffic areas. Cozy up to a gas fireplace while enjoying all this home offers. Plantation Shutters add a luxury feel to home. Won't last immaculate condition pride of ownership.