10968 E Kora Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Luxurious master suite featuring slab granite countertops, refinished cabinetry, vessel sinks, jetted tub, snail shower, pendant lighting, and updated hardware. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite countertops, large island, pantry, breakfast nook and gas cook top. Formal living and dining rooms with floor to ceiling built-ins and fireplace opens to the generous covered patio beyond. Extremely private resort back yard features mountain views and refreshing Pebble finish pool with water feature, in-floor cleaning system and fiber optic lighting. Inviting gated courtyard entry and backyard feature colorful lush yet low maintenance mature landscaping.