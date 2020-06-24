All apartments in Scottsdale
10968 E Kora Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10968 E Kora Lane

10968 E Kora Ln · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

10968 E Kora Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious master suite featuring slab granite countertops, refinished cabinetry, vessel sinks, jetted tub, snail shower, pendant lighting, and updated hardware. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite countertops, large island, pantry, breakfast nook and gas cook top. Formal living and dining rooms with floor to ceiling built-ins and fireplace opens to the generous covered patio beyond. Extremely private resort back yard features mountain views and refreshing Pebble finish pool with water feature, in-floor cleaning system and fiber optic lighting. Inviting gated courtyard entry and backyard feature colorful lush yet low maintenance mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10968 E Kora Lane have any available units?
10968 E Kora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10968 E Kora Lane have?
Some of 10968 E Kora Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10968 E Kora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10968 E Kora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10968 E Kora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10968 E Kora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10968 E Kora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10968 E Kora Lane offers parking.
Does 10968 E Kora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10968 E Kora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10968 E Kora Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10968 E Kora Lane has a pool.
Does 10968 E Kora Lane have accessible units?
No, 10968 E Kora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10968 E Kora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10968 E Kora Lane has units with dishwashers.
