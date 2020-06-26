10936 E Lillian Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL SPLIT FLOOR PLAN- Large Pebble-Tec pool/spa w/boulder waterfall & fiber optic lighting, built-in gas grill! Diagonal tile, 8'solid doors & lots of art niches in large great room floor plan. Kitchen=A gourmet delight w/Dacor appl incl convection oven, electric/gas cooktop, lrg Sub-Zero & huge island. Split master w/pool access. 2 community centers. Tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, play grounds, pool/spa and splash pads. Next to Westworld, Barret-Jackson, spring training, Phoenix Open, top rated golf courses, Westgate hiking trails and bike paths. Close to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Perfect house for any occasion! Fully furnished. 3 car epoxy flooring with garage cabinets.