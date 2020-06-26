All apartments in Scottsdale
10936 E Lillian Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

10936 E Lillian Lane

10936 East Lillian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10936 East Lillian Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL SPLIT FLOOR PLAN- Large Pebble-Tec pool/spa w/boulder waterfall & fiber optic lighting, built-in gas grill! Diagonal tile, 8'solid doors & lots of art niches in large great room floor plan. Kitchen=A gourmet delight w/Dacor appl incl convection oven, electric/gas cooktop, lrg Sub-Zero & huge island. Split master w/pool access. 2 community centers. Tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, play grounds, pool/spa and splash pads. Next to Westworld, Barret-Jackson, spring training, Phoenix Open, top rated golf courses, Westgate hiking trails and bike paths. Close to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Perfect house for any occasion! Fully furnished. 3 car epoxy flooring with garage cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10936 E Lillian Lane have any available units?
10936 E Lillian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10936 E Lillian Lane have?
Some of 10936 E Lillian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10936 E Lillian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10936 E Lillian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10936 E Lillian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10936 E Lillian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10936 E Lillian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10936 E Lillian Lane offers parking.
Does 10936 E Lillian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10936 E Lillian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10936 E Lillian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10936 E Lillian Lane has a pool.
Does 10936 E Lillian Lane have accessible units?
No, 10936 E Lillian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10936 E Lillian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10936 E Lillian Lane has units with dishwashers.
