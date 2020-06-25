10935 E SIENA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Tuscan Styled Cadiz Model with Gateway Tower Entry, Spacious Interior Courtyard leading to the Covered Patio, Double French Door Entry. Foyer opens to the Formal Living (with Fireplace) and Dining Rooms. Spacious Family Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace adjoins the Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Split Floor Plan Master Suite with Private Patio and Two Large Walk In Closets, Master Bath with Split Vanities and Double Walk through shower. Private Study and Bonus Room located off of the Main Hallway. Private Guest Casita includes its own full bath. 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms. Split Extended and Expanded Three Car Garage. 1 Acre Lot, with Large Driveway Apron. Consistent Tuscan styling throughout.