10935 E SIENA Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

10935 E SIENA Way

10935 East Siena Way · No Longer Available
Location

10935 East Siena Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Treviso

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Tuscan Styled Cadiz Model with Gateway Tower Entry, Spacious Interior Courtyard leading to the Covered Patio, Double French Door Entry. Foyer opens to the Formal Living (with Fireplace) and Dining Rooms. Spacious Family Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace adjoins the Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Split Floor Plan Master Suite with Private Patio and Two Large Walk In Closets, Master Bath with Split Vanities and Double Walk through shower. Private Study and Bonus Room located off of the Main Hallway. Private Guest Casita includes its own full bath. 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms. Split Extended and Expanded Three Car Garage. 1 Acre Lot, with Large Driveway Apron. Consistent Tuscan styling throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

