10853 E PALOMINO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SINGLE STORY, 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE, POOL AND SPA. PRIVATE COURTYARD LEADS TO FRONT DOOR. TILE AND WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE WINDOWS IN GREAT ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM LOOK OUT ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED BACK YARD AND POOL. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE, ISLAND, BREAKFAST NOOK. MASTER BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE SINKS, WALK-IN CLOSET, GARDEN TUB, WALK-IN SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS, PRIVATE TOILET AREA WITH BIDET. GARAGE HAS BUILT IN CABINETS FOR STORAGE. SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED. INCOME REQUIREMENT: NET TAKE HOME PAY 3 X RENT = $9600 MONTH. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. NO COSIGNERS. INTERCOM DOES NOT WORK AND WILL NOT BE REPAIRED OR REPLACED. SECURITY SYSTEM NOT CONNECTED AND WILL NOT BE CONNECTED BY OWNERS. FOUR PIECE PATIO FURNITURE IN BACK YARD ARE FOR TENANTS US AND NOT TO BE REMOVED.