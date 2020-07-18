All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

10824 N 82ND Place

10824 North 82nd Place · (970) 948-1844
Location

10824 North 82nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$23,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to an Oasis in the desert! This Tuscan inspired Villa is the epitome of what anyone would desire for a relaxing retreat in the desert. This spacious home accommodating up to 8 people offering the perfect for resort style living with its 2 enclosed courtyards, fireplace, built in grill, lush landscape and much more. Enjoy the indoor/ outdoor ambiance this space had to offer with the folding door windows just off of the great room. Resort style pool and spa to be completed this fall. Library with sleeper sofa to accommodate extra guests. Solar generated power. Cap on electric May through September of $250 See See semi-private remarks for rental rates. Contact Property Manager, Ann Bond at (970) 948-1844, for specific dates and rates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 N 82ND Place have any available units?
10824 N 82ND Place has a unit available for $23,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10824 N 82ND Place have?
Some of 10824 N 82ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 N 82ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
10824 N 82ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 N 82ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 10824 N 82ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10824 N 82ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 10824 N 82ND Place offers parking.
Does 10824 N 82ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 N 82ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 N 82ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 10824 N 82ND Place has a pool.
Does 10824 N 82ND Place have accessible units?
No, 10824 N 82ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 N 82ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10824 N 82ND Place has units with dishwashers.
