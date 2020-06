Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the much loved resort community of the Boulders. Split floor plan with spacious master opens up to great room with fireplace and a private office. Well-appointed kitchen has a charming breakfast room with additional fireplace. Guest wing offers two guest rooms each with en suite baths. Enjoy starry night and sunsets from the private spa and over-sized backyard featuring views of Black Mountain.