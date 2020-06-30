All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive

10567 East Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10567 East Bella Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME INMOUNTAIN RANCH COMMUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED, PRIVATE POOL (PEBBLE TEC)(PEBBLE TEC) VERY NICE! LISTER WRITES LEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP..SHOWER SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN1 WEEK TO TEN DAYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10567 E BELLA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

