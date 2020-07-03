All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive

10520 East Firewheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10520 East Firewheel Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Enjoy this single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home. Kitchen includes eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances. Home boasts ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer/dryer and much more. Enjoy the sparkling pool with pool maintenance included in rent. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished (for 6mo+ lease). Unfurnished, 6 or 12 mo lease = $2,400/month. Furnished 3 month lease = $2,800, Furnished 6 month lease = $2,600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have any available units?
10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have?
Some of 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive offers parking.
Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive has a pool.
Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive has units with dishwashers.

