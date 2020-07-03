10520 E FIREWHEEL Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Enjoy this single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home. Kitchen includes eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances. Home boasts ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer/dryer and much more. Enjoy the sparkling pool with pool maintenance included in rent. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished (for 6mo+ lease). Unfurnished, 6 or 12 mo lease = $2,400/month. Furnished 3 month lease = $2,800, Furnished 6 month lease = $2,600.