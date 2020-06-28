All apartments in Scottsdale
10381 E CELTIC Drive
10381 E CELTIC Drive

10381 East Celtic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10381 East Celtic Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly UPDATED & BEAUTIFULLY maintained~3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage~LARGE-PRIVATE, CORNER-LOT~Landscape srvc. included~NEWER GREY two-toned paint, NEWER flooring~BRAND-NEW window treatments~BRAND-NEW lighting-fixtures~NEWLY RENOVATED master-bathroom~SPACIOUS-OPEN-FEEL w/24 ft. SOARING-VAULTED ceilings~LARGE eat-in kitchen w/lots of cabinets & black appliance pkg~Energy-saving 80% block-sunscreens & ceiling-fans in every-room~NEWER-HVAC~Garage utility sink & built-in cabinets~Backyard beautifully landscaped w/grass, desert & mature trees~Very private-lot in Very desirable North-Scottsdale neighborhood~Short-distance to nearby elementary school, shopping, dining and easy access to 101~NO DISAPPOINTMENTS 10++++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have any available units?
10381 E CELTIC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have?
Some of 10381 E CELTIC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10381 E CELTIC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10381 E CELTIC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10381 E CELTIC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10381 E CELTIC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10381 E CELTIC Drive offers parking.
Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10381 E CELTIC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have a pool?
No, 10381 E CELTIC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have accessible units?
No, 10381 E CELTIC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10381 E CELTIC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10381 E CELTIC Drive has units with dishwashers.
