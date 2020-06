Amenities

Fully Furnished three bedroom home with fenced pool, covered patio, two car garage, corner lot in great area close to everything, home has a formal living room family room with fireplace granite counter tops in large kitchen, Cable and Internet, four TVs inside laundry room. close to freeway, Mayo Clinic, Casinos, Baseball Park, West World, restauants, shopping. Jan Feb March 3,700 all inclusive, can be long term furnished at 2900