Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane
10347 East Caribbean Lane
No Longer Available
Location
10347 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath, single level in McDowell Mountain Ranch - quiet inside lot - 2 car garage - hiking trails nearby, community pool - open floor plan - newer tile and wood through out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane does offer parking.
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a pool.
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10347 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
