10342 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

10342 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 McDowell Mountain Ranch
Located on a cul de sac lot in prestigious McDowell Mountain Ranch this is a beatifically kept so well done fully furnished rental, Single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, private pool. Available now (30 day minimum),
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
