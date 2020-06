Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Great fully furnished property in the heart of North Scottsdale!Amazing location close to hiking/biking trails,natural scenic beauty,amazing food,AJ's Gourmet Grocery,freeways,world class shopping,and so much more.3 bedroom and 2 full baths with a great yard.Star gaze at night while sitting by the outdoor fireplace.Large open greatroom perfect for entertaining.To much to list. must see!Call for different seasonal rates.