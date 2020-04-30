All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

10310 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10310 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one level home with tile throughout. Includes ceiling fans in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
