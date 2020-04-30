Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
10310 East Tierra Buena Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10310 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one level home with tile throughout. Includes ceiling fans in all rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College