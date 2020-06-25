All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10301 N 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10301 N 70th Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

10301 N 70th Street

10301 North 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10301 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming, newly painted condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and designer lighting. Wood laminate flooring through out. The vaulted ceilings make it spacious & the red accent walls in the living & dining room add a contemporary touch. Wood burning fireplace for cozy nights in. Condo features 2 balconies for outdoor enjoyment. Brand new carpet has been installed on the few interior steps up to the 1 level unit. Joshua Tree location is super convenient to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Shea Blvd. A short drive takes you to the 101 or the 51 for easy access to anywhere in the Valley.1 dog under 20 pound will be considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 N 70th Street have any available units?
10301 N 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 N 70th Street have?
Some of 10301 N 70th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 N 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10301 N 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 N 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 N 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10301 N 70th Street offer parking?
No, 10301 N 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10301 N 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 N 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 N 70th Street have a pool?
No, 10301 N 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10301 N 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 10301 N 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 N 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10301 N 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College