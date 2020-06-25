10301 N 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming, newly painted condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and designer lighting. Wood laminate flooring through out. The vaulted ceilings make it spacious & the red accent walls in the living & dining room add a contemporary touch. Wood burning fireplace for cozy nights in. Condo features 2 balconies for outdoor enjoyment. Brand new carpet has been installed on the few interior steps up to the 1 level unit. Joshua Tree location is super convenient to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Shea Blvd. A short drive takes you to the 101 or the 51 for easy access to anywhere in the Valley.1 dog under 20 pound will be considered. No cats.