10270 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a cul-de-sac in one of the largest lots in Discovery Canyon of McDowell Mtn Ranch. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living & family rooms. Island kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, updated cabinets & all stainless steel appliances & overlooks the family room making it perfect for entertaining! Wood laminate flooring in every room but the living room. Master bedroom has lots of natural light & an amazing bathroom with a modern vanity with double sinks, separate shower & soaking tub & huge walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard features a covered patio and extended uncovered patio, storage shed and fenced dog run on side of house. All of this located in an excellent community!