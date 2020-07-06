All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10270 E BLANCHE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10270 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

10270 E BLANCHE Drive

10270 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10270 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a cul-de-sac in one of the largest lots in Discovery Canyon of McDowell Mtn Ranch. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living & family rooms. Island kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, updated cabinets & all stainless steel appliances & overlooks the family room making it perfect for entertaining! Wood laminate flooring in every room but the living room. Master bedroom has lots of natural light & an amazing bathroom with a modern vanity with double sinks, separate shower & soaking tub & huge walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard features a covered patio and extended uncovered patio, storage shed and fenced dog run on side of house. All of this located in an excellent community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
10270 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 10270 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10270 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10270 E BLANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10270 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10270 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10270 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College