Scottsdale, AZ
10254 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10254 E BLANCHE Drive

10254 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

10254 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a cul-de-sac at popular McDowell Mountain Ranch. Great location near school & library. Home is nicely updated with new floors, new granite counter tops, lights, landscaping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
10254 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 10254 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10254 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10254 E BLANCHE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10254 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
No, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10254 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10254 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
