10254 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a cul-de-sac at popular McDowell Mountain Ranch. Great location near school & library. Home is nicely updated with new floors, new granite counter tops, lights, landscaping and much more.