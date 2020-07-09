10223 Salt Bush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga

Seasonal Monthly / Weekly Rent Rates:



April - October: $2,524 / $1,430

November: $2,867 / $1,372

December: $2,942 / $1,484

January: $5,292 / $4,568

February - March: $9,653 / $2,772



This McDowell Mountain Ranch three bedroom vacation rental home with a private pool is perfect for a family or a group that wants to enjoy the attractions that are in the immediate area. The home is situated on a quiet cul de sac just two blocks from the Arabian Library and the new McDowell Mt. Aquatic center that features a water park river float, lap pools and swimming pools. In addition to this complex The McDowell Mt Community Association offers two heated pools, lap lanes, heated spas, playgrounds, tennis courts, miles of bike and walking trails. The Community Center also offers daily activities to the guests such as Yoga, Pilates, water aerobics and an occasional wine tasting.



The vacation rental features a beautiful and completely private falling water pool. The yard is landscaped as a mini Arizona resort with Grass, desert landscape, umbrellas, and an oasis pool . The interior of this Scottsdale vacation rental features a living rooms, pool table room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, three bedrooms wall mounted 70 inch TV in livingroom, and 42 inch plasma screen TV???s in the Master and 2nd bedroom. The patio is set for outdoor dining and entertaining with a gas grill and outdoor table for 6. In addition there is a two car garage for secure off street parking.



The home is situated in the center of activity of the North Scottsdale area. Just a mile and a half miles from West World with venues of horse, dog and cat shows, rodeos and the luxury car auction; the Barrett Jackson. World class golf courses are a lure to the area. Pinnacle Peak, Camelback and Trails End hiking trails offer a challenging hike or a scenic leisurely walk. Explore Taliesin West just 10 minutes away. If you want to spend money on your wardrobe: Kirland Commons, Scottsdale Fashion Square, DC Ranch and Desert Ridge are all short drives to wonderful shops and some of the best restaurants in the Valley. Awarding winning spas like the The Sanctuary, Four Seasons, the Princes and Boulders just to name a few, are minutes away for your enjoyment.



This is a perfect Scottsdale Vacation home rental to relax, entertain, or lie back at the pool and soak up the Scottsdale Arizona sun



A security deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.