Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10171 E Floriade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10171 E Floriade Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10171 E Floriade Drive
10171 East Floriade Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10171 East Floriade Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Open floor-plan - Home features Wood and Slate flooring, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Fantastic location close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive have any available units?
10171 E Floriade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10171 E Floriade Drive have?
Some of 10171 E Floriade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10171 E Floriade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10171 E Floriade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10171 E Floriade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10171 E Floriade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive offer parking?
No, 10171 E Floriade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10171 E Floriade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive have a pool?
No, 10171 E Floriade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive have accessible units?
No, 10171 E Floriade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10171 E Floriade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10171 E Floriade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College