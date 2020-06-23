Rent Calculator
10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive
10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive
10137 East Meadow Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10137 East Meadow Hill Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offering vaulted ceilings, popular great room floor plan and open kitchen with separate dining area. Low maintenance desert landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have any available units?
10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have?
Some of 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive offer parking?
No, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have a pool?
No, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10137 E MEADOW HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
