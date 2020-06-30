Rent Calculator
Scottsdale, AZ
10124 E CONIESON Road
10124 E CONIESON Road
10124 East Conieson Road
No Longer Available
Location
10124 East Conieson Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLEAN AND NEAT , NEVER A RENTAL BEFORE . GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOM AND LARGE DEN OR OFFICE LIGHT REMODEL 2 CAR GARAGE ,DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT AND REAR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road have any available units?
10124 E CONIESON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10124 E CONIESON Road have?
Some of 10124 E CONIESON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10124 E CONIESON Road currently offering any rent specials?
10124 E CONIESON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 E CONIESON Road pet-friendly?
No, 10124 E CONIESON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road offer parking?
Yes, 10124 E CONIESON Road offers parking.
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 E CONIESON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road have a pool?
No, 10124 E CONIESON Road does not have a pool.
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road have accessible units?
No, 10124 E CONIESON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 E CONIESON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10124 E CONIESON Road has units with dishwashers.
