10103 N 101st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Attractive single level patio home in prestigious Las Brisas, lake resort community in Scottsdale Ranch. NEW carpeting-2020.Slab granite kitchen cntrtops/backsplashes. DIRECT ACCESS from oversized 2-car garage w/cabinetss into brkfast nook w/large blt-in desk area & concealed laundry. Floors-travertine tile, carpet. Dramatic vaulted ceiling in great rm. Master suite: frplace in M BR, M BA w/soaking tub, blt-in dressing table, shower, two sinks; huge w/i closet. Great rm & M BR both access tranquil, secluded covered & ext'd patio. New AC/heating unit 2019. Fabulous amenities: lake, pools, spas, poolside clubhs, tennis, walking paths. GREAT LOCATION near shopping, hospital & 101. Agent related to owner.