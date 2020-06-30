All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

10103 N 101st Street

10103 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

10103 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Attractive single level patio home in prestigious Las Brisas, lake resort community in Scottsdale Ranch. NEW carpeting-2020.Slab granite kitchen cntrtops/backsplashes. DIRECT ACCESS from oversized 2-car garage w/cabinetss into brkfast nook w/large blt-in desk area & concealed laundry. Floors-travertine tile, carpet. Dramatic vaulted ceiling in great rm. Master suite: frplace in M BR, M BA w/soaking tub, blt-in dressing table, shower, two sinks; huge w/i closet. Great rm & M BR both access tranquil, secluded covered & ext'd patio. New AC/heating unit 2019. Fabulous amenities: lake, pools, spas, poolside clubhs, tennis, walking paths. GREAT LOCATION near shopping, hospital & 101. Agent related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 N 101st Street have any available units?
10103 N 101st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10103 N 101st Street have?
Some of 10103 N 101st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 N 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
10103 N 101st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 N 101st Street pet-friendly?
No, 10103 N 101st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10103 N 101st Street offer parking?
Yes, 10103 N 101st Street offers parking.
Does 10103 N 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10103 N 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 N 101st Street have a pool?
Yes, 10103 N 101st Street has a pool.
Does 10103 N 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 10103 N 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 N 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10103 N 101st Street has units with dishwashers.

