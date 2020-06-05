All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive

10103 E Graythorn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10103 E Graythorn Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
FABULOUS location and VIEWS from this Sonoran Cottage! Walk to the Sonoran Spa in two minutes. Bright and light with north /south exposure. Two bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus spa and fireplace on the spacious patio. Sleeps King, Queen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College