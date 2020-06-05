10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive

10103 E Graythorn Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262 Desert Mountain
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
FABULOUS location and VIEWS from this Sonoran Cottage! Walk to the Sonoran Spa in two minutes. Bright and light with north /south exposure. Two bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus spa and fireplace on the spacious patio. Sleeps King, Queen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
