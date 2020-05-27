Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10079 E HILLSIDE Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10079 E HILLSIDE Drive
10079 East Hillside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10079 East Hillside Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is Vacation Rental fully furnished a month to month lease only for either 1 month or 2 during February - March or just one month of choice
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have any available units?
10079 E HILLSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have?
Some of 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10079 E HILLSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive offer parking?
No, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10079 E HILLSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
