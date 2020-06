Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

A REALLY UPGRADED RENTAL THAT HAS A LOT OF NEWER UPGRADES THAT MAKES IT SHOW EXTREMELY WELL WITH ALL NEWER HIGH END FLOORING.5'' BASEBOARDS ALL NEWER PAINT COLORS, REDONE CABINETS, ALL NEWER WINDOW COVERINGS AND HARDWARE THROUGHOUT. TO TOP IT ALL A GREAT FLOOR PLAN IN A SUBDIVISION THAT HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA.TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRST $75 OF ANY REPAIRS.