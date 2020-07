Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental in North Scottsdale. The quiet neighborhood offers a sense of community with community pool and popular restaurants and shopping close by. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry, kitchen with dining area, and great room. Close to parks and schools. Master shower has tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. Easy care landscape maintenance in front and back. Brand new carpet installed as of 8/2019.