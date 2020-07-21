All apartments in Scottsdale
10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

10019 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

10019 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Resort living at its best, you're sure to love ''The Fountains'' at Scottsdale Ranch! Beautiful community with heated pool and spa, and numerous fountains throughout. Private courtyard entry leads you to the spacious floorplan townhome with 3 bedrooms (HUGE master suite) and 2.5 bathrooms, very well maintained and move-in ready! Features include vaulted ceilings, large family room with fireplace, formal dining area, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpeting and wood laminate flooring, designer paint colors, inside laundry, and 1 car garage. Relax on your private covered patio, and enjoy the good life! Conveniently located in the Heart of Scottsdale just minutes to huge parks, walking and biking paths, fishing lake, shopping and dining, and the Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
