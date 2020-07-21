10019 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Resort living at its best, you're sure to love ''The Fountains'' at Scottsdale Ranch! Beautiful community with heated pool and spa, and numerous fountains throughout. Private courtyard entry leads you to the spacious floorplan townhome with 3 bedrooms (HUGE master suite) and 2.5 bathrooms, very well maintained and move-in ready! Features include vaulted ceilings, large family room with fireplace, formal dining area, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpeting and wood laminate flooring, designer paint colors, inside laundry, and 1 car garage. Relax on your private covered patio, and enjoy the good life! Conveniently located in the Heart of Scottsdale just minutes to huge parks, walking and biking paths, fishing lake, shopping and dining, and the Loop 101.