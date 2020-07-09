All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive

10010 East Ridgerunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10010 East Ridgerunner Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This impeccable single story home on a premium private lot has been recently updated and is turn key ready. Beautiful and current white cabinet kitchen features updated island and breakfast bar with new counters, waterfall edge, designer backsplash, and new sink and hardware. Exterior and Interior of the home have been painted along with new carpets, new lighting, and various additional updates.soaring ceilings and 4 bedrooms, 3 of them en suite baths, and executive office.Large master suite boasts views to the resort backyard and luxurious bath w/jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities with white cabinetry and dual walk-in closets. Private backyard with pool, built in grill, firepit and covered patio with new fabric for the remote retractable 12' awnings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have any available units?
10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have?
Some of 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive offers parking.
Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive has a pool.
Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive has units with dishwashers.

