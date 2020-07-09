10010 E RIDGERUNNER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

This impeccable single story home on a premium private lot has been recently updated and is turn key ready. Beautiful and current white cabinet kitchen features updated island and breakfast bar with new counters, waterfall edge, designer backsplash, and new sink and hardware. Exterior and Interior of the home have been painted along with new carpets, new lighting, and various additional updates.soaring ceilings and 4 bedrooms, 3 of them en suite baths, and executive office.Large master suite boasts views to the resort backyard and luxurious bath w/jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities with white cabinetry and dual walk-in closets. Private backyard with pool, built in grill, firepit and covered patio with new fabric for the remote retractable 12' awnings