Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:54 AM

423 W GASCON Road

423 West Gascon Road · (480) 213-7160
Location

423 West Gascon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded and Maintained! This lovely 3 Bedroom + Den/Office Home features a Great Room Floor Plan, with Beautiful Pergo Flooring. Security Front Door, Kitchen Island, Corian Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry w/ Rollout Shelving, Eat-in Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral Tile, Clean Carpet, and Window Coverings. Large Master, Tub/Shower, Inside Laundry, Custom Paint, Covered Patio, Extended Patio, and Grass Backyard for your Family Relaxation Time. Garage Side Door, Gas Hot Water Heater, and Epoxy Flooring. Hurrya.!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 W GASCON Road have any available units?
423 W GASCON Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 W GASCON Road have?
Some of 423 W GASCON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 W GASCON Road currently offering any rent specials?
423 W GASCON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W GASCON Road pet-friendly?
No, 423 W GASCON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 423 W GASCON Road offer parking?
Yes, 423 W GASCON Road does offer parking.
Does 423 W GASCON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 W GASCON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W GASCON Road have a pool?
No, 423 W GASCON Road does not have a pool.
Does 423 W GASCON Road have accessible units?
No, 423 W GASCON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W GASCON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 W GASCON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 W GASCON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 W GASCON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
