423 W GASCON Road

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded and Maintained! This lovely 3 Bedroom + Den/Office Home features a Great Room Floor Plan, with Beautiful Pergo Flooring. Security Front Door, Kitchen Island, Corian Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry w/ Rollout Shelving, Eat-in Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral Tile, Clean Carpet, and Window Coverings. Large Master, Tub/Shower, Inside Laundry, Custom Paint, Covered Patio, Extended Patio, and Grass Backyard for your Family Relaxation Time. Garage Side Door, Gas Hot Water Heater, and Epoxy Flooring. Hurrya.!!