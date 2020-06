Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY TO GO 3 bed 2 bath This is a must see rental in Pecan Creek South that will not last long! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great lay out and has been very well kept. The backyard has great landscape and view fencing-great for entertaining. Call us today to see this beautiful home as it will not last long!APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONSSmall dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at(https://www.worldclass247.com/application)