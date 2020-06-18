3427 E Desert Moon Trail

All apartments in San Tan Valley
Location

3427 East Desert Moon Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3427 E Desert Moon Trl San Tan Valley AZ · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Rancho Bella Vista Single-Story
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,394 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit t

(RLNE5841079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have any available units?
3427 E Desert Moon Trail has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3427 E Desert Moon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3427 E Desert Moon Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 E Desert Moon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail offer parking?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail has a pool.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have accessible units?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 E Desert Moon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 E Desert Moon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
