Last updated July 17 2020

1688 W CORRIENTE Drive

1688 West Corriente Court · (480) 369-6656
Location

1688 West Corriente Court, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great opportunity for a 3BR/2BA home in Queen Creek! This home has too many upgrades to mention including: low maintenance desert front and artificial turf landscaping in back, motion sensor porch lights at entry, 20'' tile throughout every inch of the home, high end granite in kitchen and baths, upgraded stainless steel appliances & fridge, travertine backsplash in kitchen topped by upgraded cabinets w/ crown molding, surround speakers, whole house water filtration system, solar panels for low cost power, back patio with extended roll out shades and built in BBQ and mini fridge. The list goes on! Don't miss out on this wonderfully updated home to lease!apply at www.o48realtyaz.com2% Monthly rental tax, 2% Monthly admin fee and Monthly solar lease fee of $94.09

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have any available units?
1688 W CORRIENTE Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have?
Some of 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1688 W CORRIENTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive offer parking?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have a pool?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1688 W CORRIENTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
